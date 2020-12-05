Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump threaten to sue Lincoln Project over Times Square ads

(FILE) – Ivanka Trump, right, daughter of and adviser to President Donald Trump, and White House senior adviser Jared Kushner walk on the South Lawn after they arrived with the president at the White House, Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

(FOX) — Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump are threatening to sue over pair of giant, side-by-side, pro-Joe Biden campaign billboards in Times Square that blast their response to the coronavirus crisis.

The ads, announced Thursday by the Lincoln Project, show a smiling Ivanka gesturing toward the coronavirus death tolls for New Yorkers and Americans.

The image of the President’s daughter and adviser appears to have been taken from a selfie she tweeted in July, in which she held and gestured toward a can of Goya black beans.

Jared, in a separate billboard abutting Ivanka’s, is shown next to body bags and a quote that reads, “[New Yorkers] are going to suffer and that’s their problem.” The quote is attributed to Kushner from a Sept. 17 Vanity Fair article.

The Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump political action committee for Republicans, on Friday tweeted out the letter it received from Trump family lawyer Marc Kasowitz.

The letter threatens to sue the Lincoln Project unless it “immediately” removes the ads, calling the billboards “false, malicious, and defamatory.”

“Of course, Mr. Kushner never made any such statement, Ms. Trump never made any such gesture, and the Lincoln Project’s representations that they did are an outrageous and shameful libel,” Kasowitz wrote.

“If these billboard ads are not immediately removed, we will sue you for what will doubtless be enormous compensatory and punitive damages,” the letter continued.

In sharing the letter on Twitter, the Lincoln Project said its own legal response was pending.

Part of the Jared quote used in the billboard did appear in a Sept. 17 Vanity Fair article about an alleged March 21 White House meeting between Kushner and an ad hoc private sector group about the nation’s coronavirus response.

But the quote attributed to Kushner was fed to the magazine by an anonymous attendee and, the version in the ad lacks the original context.

“Cuomo didn’t pound the phones hard enough to get PPE for his state…. His people are going to suffer and that’s their problem,” the original quote attributed to Kushner read in the story.

The group – consisting of Silicon Valley entrepreneurs, business executives, and venture capitalists – had been lobbying the federal government to take the lead on directing PPE across the country, Vanity Fair report had said.