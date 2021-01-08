Judge blocks proposed changes to U.S. asylum policy

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLNS) – A U.S. district judge today blocked proposed changes to American asylum laws with less than two weeks left before Inauguration Day.

Asylum is a legal protection given to people fleeing persecution in another country based on things like race, religion, or political beliefs. Any foreigner who reaches U.S. soil can apply.

The proposed changes would have taken effect on Monday, making it much easier for immigration judges to deem asylum claims “frivolous” and ban applicants from seeking protections in the U.S. Most claims could be denied without even getting a hearing. President Donald Trump says the changes are an appropriate update to the asylum laws, which he claims are rife with abuse and overwhelmed by unqualified claims.

Opponents say acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf lacks the authority to implement these changes. U.S. District Judge James Donato in San Francisco agreed with that argument in his ruling today.

It is not clear if the White House will seek an emergency appeal. Joe Biden is expected to reverse a number of the Trump Administration’s immigration policies.