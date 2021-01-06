Michigan Rep’s DC office evacuated amid Trump supporters storming Capitol

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: Crowds arrive for the “Stop the Steal” rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Trump supporters gathered in the nation’s capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

UPDATE: The Cannon House Building where Rep. Kildee’s office is located has now been cleared.

Washington, D.C. (WLNS) — Michigan Rep. Dan Kildee announced on Twitter his office has been evacuated amid Trump supporters storming into the Capitol.

My office building in Washington, D.C. has been evacuated. I am on the House floor for the Joint Session and my staff are safe. Thank you to the U.S. Capitol Police for their service—today and every day. — Rep. Dan Kildee (@RepDanKildee) January 6, 2021

The Trump supporters are protesting Congress’ certification of Pres-Elect Joe Biden to the presidency.

From CBS News

At least six people were arrested in Washington, D.C. Tuesday evening and night as thousands of people geared up for larger protests in support of President Trump Wednesday, CBS D.C. affiliate WUSA-TV reported, citing local and U.S. Park Police. Among the charges were gun counts, illegal possession of fireworks and assault on a police officer.

Videos on social media showed some clashes between protesters and police.

Organizers said that rally would continue all day. An afternoon march was also planned to the U.S. Capitol, where Congress will be voting to affirm the election results. A number of prominent Trump supporters were expected to attend, including Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Just blocks from the White House, protesters – many without masks – gathered in Freedom Plaza on Tuesday to decry the congressional vote. As temperatures dropped to the low 40s and a steady rain swept onto the streets, hundreds remained in the plaza into nightfall.

The president tweeted his support for the protesters: “Washington is being inundated with people who don’t want to see an election victory stolen by emboldened Radical Left Democrats. Our Country has had enough, they won’t take it anymore! We hear you (and love you) from the Oval Office. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

