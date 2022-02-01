Peters, Stabenow reintroduce Vehicle Innovation Act

FILE – In this Monday, Jan. 11, 2016, file photo, the Chevrolet Bolt EV debuts at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. The Chevrolet Bolt, General Motors’ Tesla-fighting electric hatchback for the masses, will be able to go 238 miles on a single charge. The car beats the base rear-wheel-drive Tesla Model S, which can go 210 miles per charge but costs about $28,500 more. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

WASHINGTON D.C. (WLNS) – Michigan Senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow announced on Tuesday that they reintroduced the Vehicle Innovation Act, a bill that aims to bolster the investment in fuel-efficient vehicles.

Researchers, engineers, and autoworkers in Michigan continue to lead the world in developing cutting-edge technologies that will make the next generation of cars and trucks safer and more efficient than ever before. This bipartisan bill will strengthen investment in clean vehicle technologies to lower energy costs for consumers and lessen our dependency on foreign nations for oil. Investing in fuel-efficient vehicles will also help reduce our carbon footprint as we work to address the real and growing threat of climate change. I’ll keep working to get it passed and signed into law to create more good-paying jobs in Michigan and ensure our workers and companies remain on the forefront of mobility innovation.” U.S. Senator Gary Peters

“Michigan’s auto workers are the best in the world,” said Senator Stabenow. “This bill will help our manufacturers innovate and develop new products, which will create jobs and give consumers more choice.”

The Senators say the bill will reduce America’s dependency on foreign oil and reduce carbon emissions.

The bill was introduced with Republican Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN.)

America—and my home state of Tennessee—are at the forefront of innovative research and development of vehicle technologies devoted to safety and efficiency. I am pleased to co-sponsor bipartisan legislation that will advance our Nation’s goals of returning to energy independence, bolstering fuel efficiency, and ensuring America remains a leader in pioneering the vehicle technologies of tomorrow.”

Steven Croley, Chief Policy Officer and General Counsel, Ford Motor Company, says that Ford is investing more than $30 billion in electric vehicles through 2025.

“As Ford commits to doing its part to lead the transition to a zero-emissions transportation future, support from our public sector partners is critical to avoid the worst impacts of climate change, ensure U.S. competitiveness, and create good American jobs. That’s why we’re thankful for Senator Peters’ and Senator Hagerty’s bipartisan leadership in introducing the Vehicle Innovation Act,” said Croley.