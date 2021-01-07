Police records: 6 from Michigan arrested in DC

Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — At least six people from Michigan were arrested in Washington D.C. after a mob rushed the U.S. Capitol, forcing representatives and senators to flee.

According to DC police arrest information listed online, the six are Micah Femia, Shawn Floyd, Logan Grimes, John Parker, Matthew Staley and Ryan Williams.

Femia, Floyd, Parker, Staley and Williams were all charged with curfew violations; the mayor of DC issued that curfew in the wake of the riot.

Parker was also charged with unlawful entry and the arrest record lists the location as the Capitol.

Grimes was charged with carrying a pistol without a license, possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device and possession of unregistered ammunition. He was arrested several blocks away from the White House and even further from the Capitol.

Most, if not all, of the six men had been released from jail and were back in Michigan as of Thursday afternoon.

Online records show Femia, 36, says he is from Grand Rapids, though it doesn’t appear he still lives here. Family said Floyd, 44, is from Redford, near Detroit. Grimes, 25, lives in Cadillac, online records show. Parker, 64, is from Newaygo but lives in Grand Rapids. Staley, 44, lives in Garden City, near Dearborn. News 8 called him Thursday but he refused comment. Williams, 29, appears to now live in Richmond, Michigan, but he is from Detroit.

Fueled by President Donald Trump’s continued lies that the election was “stolen” from him massive crowd of supporters on Wednesday marched on the U.S. Capitol, where Congress was working to certify the Electoral College results in favor of Democratic President-elect Joe Biden.

The mob ultimately breached the Capitol, prompting police to evacuate senators and representatives from the building. They smashed out windows and ransacked offices and milled about the House and Senate chambers.

One woman was shot and killed by Capitol Police. Three others died of medical emergencies during the riot, police said.

The mob was eventually pushed back and Congress resumed its work, certifying the election in the early hours of Thursday.

—News 8’s Heather Walker contributed to this report.