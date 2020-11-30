President-Elect Biden continues to fill out his cabinet

(WLNS) — As Pres. Trump continues to fight the validity of the election results, Skyler Henry is Here for you with the latest on the transition.

It is a big day for President-Elect Joe Biden and VP Kamala Harris.

They received their first full intelligence briefing and held meetings with transition advisors.

Tuesday, they will officially announce members of their economic team and Biden will nominate Janet Yelle for Treasury Secretary.

She would be the first woman to lead the department.

Cecilia Rouse will be named as chair of the Council of Economic Advisers and Neera Tanden will serve as White House budget director.