Rep. Slotkin talks new bi-partisan bill with Rep. Meijer

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Democratic Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin is teaming up with Republican Congressman Peter Meijer to introduce a new measure in the U.S. House of Representatives that will help veterans who were exposed to toxic burn pits while serving their country.

“We were both in Iraq, he was with the military, I was with the CIA,” Slotkin said. “You realize very quickly that our uniformed military is being exposed to just a ton of toxic pollutants. In the case of what I saw in Iraq and living near burn pits, burning our waste is how we get rid of our waste.” Slotkin said.

Slotkin said that if you live near a burn pit, it can be really bad for your eyes. She said she just wants to see veterans get the protection they need.

“They deserve to have the full medical mock-up and all the tests they need so that the burden is on the veteran’s administration, not the veteran to prove while they deserve.”