Rep. Slotkin urges US Defense Department to give slain Capitol police officer Arlington burial

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Representative Elissa Slotkin (MI-08) released a statement today urging US Defense Department leaders to give Capitol Police officer Brian D. Sicknick a burial in Arlington National Cemetary.

Officer Sicknick was killed during the U.S. Capitol siege on Jan. 6 while defending the Capitol building.

“Today, I spoke with Army Secretary McCarthy, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Milley, and Air Force Chief of Staff General Brown to ask that U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick, a veteran, be given posthumous special honors and the privilege of burial at Arlington National Cemetery,” Slotkin said.

“Officer Sicknick died in the line of duty as a U.S. Capitol Police Officer, and did so living up to the oath he swore in the military: to protect and defend the Constitution,” Slotkin continued. “He has paid the ultimate sacrifice and he and his family should be recognized for all he did for his country.”

Slotkin’s full statement is below:

Dear Secretary McCarthy, General Milley, and General Brown:

Following up on my calls earlier today, I am writing to ask that Officer Brian D. Sicknick of the United States Capitol Police, who died on Thursday night after protecting our U.S. Capitol and the democratic process taking place therein, be given special recognition and honors by the Department of Defense for his service, including the privilege of burial at Arlington National Cemetery.

Staff Sergeant Sicknick was a six-year veteran of the New Jersey Air National Guard and deployed to Saudi Arabia in support of Operation Southern Watch and Kyrgyzstan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom, before being honorably discharged in 2003. This week, Officer Sicknick gave his life in service to the same oath he took as an Airman: to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States. He paid the ultimate price in fulfilling his oath.

I urge you to take the necessary steps to give Officer Sicknick and his family the honor they deserve.

Sincerely,

Elissa Slotkin