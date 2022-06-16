LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Back in March 2022, The U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation that would give a boost to health care services and disability benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits.

Today, the Senate passed the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act.

A statement from Senator Gary Peters said the bill would do the following if signed into law:

Expanding VA health care eligibility to post-9/11 combat veterans

Establishes a system for service connections related to toxic exposure

Adds 23 health conditions related to burn pit and toxic exposure to the VA’s list of service presumptions

Expands the list of locations officially recognized as being related to Agent Orange exposure

Strengthens federal research on toxic exposure

Provides additional resources to ensure VA workforce and systems can withstand increased demand

Invests to improve VA claims processing, workforce, and health care facilities

Furthering the development of the VA’s workforce by increasing the limits of student loan repayment programs and streamlining the hiring process

“When veterans are exposed to harmful substances in service to our nation, we must ensure they receive the VA benefits and medical care that they’ve earned,” said Senator Peters.