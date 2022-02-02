Slotkin co-sponsoring bills that stop lawmakers from trading stocks

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin (MI-08) will co-sponsor two bills that will prevent lawmakers from trading stocks while they are in Congress.

Additionally, the bills would increase government transparency and accountability, Slotkin said.

The TRUST in Congress Act was initially introduced by Reps. Abigail Spanberger (VA-07) and Chip Roy (TX-21).

The TRUST in Congress Act would require Congressional members to put certain investment assets into a qualified blind trust during their entire tenure in Congress, also applying to the member’s spouse and dependent children.

The Ban Conflicted Trading Act was introduced by Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (IL-08), aiming to bar Congress members and senior staff from buying or selling individual stocks without impacting their ability to hold widely-held investments.

Using privileged or classified information to make money for yourself is the cut-and-paste definition of corruption. If you’re a Member of Congress, you can’t abuse your position to get rich – period.We’re at a moment when trust in our government has never been more important, and it has also never been harder to come by. In recent years there have been too many instances of corrupt insider trading that have continued to erode confidence in our government. These bills lay out bipartisan, common-sense ways to help restore that trust and eliminate even the whiff of impropriety in Congress. I know there are plenty of Members against this kind of action, but the Speaker should bring these bills to the floor for a vote immediately.” State Rep. Elissa Slotkin

The TRUST in Congress Act would:

Require all Members of Congress, and their spouses and dependent children, to put certain investment assets into a qualified blind trust within 90 days after the enactment of this legislation. New Members of Congress, and their spouses and dependent children, would be required to place covered investments into a qualified blind trust within 90 days of assuming office. Affected individuals can remove assets from the blind trust 180 days after the Member leaves Congress.

Require all Members to either 1) certify to the Clerk of the House of Representatives or the Secretary of the Senate that they have established a blind trust to include covered investments or 2) certify to the Clerk or the Secretary that they do not own any covered investments. The status of these certifications would be made publicly available by the Clerk of the House of Representatives and the Secretary of the Senate.

Define covered investments as the following: a security, commodity, future, or any comparable economic interest acquired through synthetic means such as the use of a derivative. Exemptions would include a widely held investment fund (such as a mutual fund) or a U.S. Treasury bill, note, or bond. These investments would not have to be placed in a blind trust.

The Ban Conflicted Trading Act would: