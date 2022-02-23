LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin has introduced a bipartisan bill that she says will work to better treat migrants held in short-term detention.
The Short-Term Detention Act would require the Department of Homeland Security to provide a plethora of basic necessities to migrants held in short-term detention.
Under current law, the DHS is solely required to provide migrants with food and water, whereas Slotkin’s bill aims to provide temporary shelter, access to bathroom and shower facilities as well as hygiene, personal grooming and sanitary items.
In addition to helping migrants, the bill would ensure that Congress members would have access to Customs and Border Patrol Facilities.
The bill has already passed the House with support from both sides of the aisle.
Securing our border and upholding American values aren’t mutually exclusive, which is why I’m introducing the bipartisan Short-Term Detention Standards Act, a bill to ensure that basic necessities are provided to migrants in detention, particularly children. This bipartisan bill is taken directly from the standards of care that the U.S. military is trained to provide, such as adequate nutrition, hygiene and bathroom facilities to those in our care. As a member of the Homeland Security Committee, where immigration is a major topic, I will continue to fight for critical oversight of the Department of Homeland Security.”U.S. Rep Elissa Slotkin