LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin has introduced a bipartisan bill that she says will work to better treat migrants held in short-term detention.

The Short-Term Detention Act would require the Department of Homeland Security to provide a plethora of basic necessities to migrants held in short-term detention.

Under current law, the DHS is solely required to provide migrants with food and water, whereas Slotkin’s bill aims to provide temporary shelter, access to bathroom and shower facilities as well as hygiene, personal grooming and sanitary items.

In addition to helping migrants, the bill would ensure that Congress members would have access to Customs and Border Patrol Facilities.

The bill has already passed the House with support from both sides of the aisle.