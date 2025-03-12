WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – The Trump administration repurposed an app used by the Biden administration to book appointments for asylum claims, into an app that helps migrants ‘self deport,’ the Department of Homeland Security said.

The CBP One app granted nearly 900,000 people immigration parole under the Biden administration, as they awaited appointments and rulings on their asylum claims.

When President Donald Trump took office, DHS stopped accepting asylum claims on CBP One and canceled the existing appointments.

This week, the Department of Homeland Security sent an update to the CBP One app, changing it to CBP Home. The update doesn’t provide an option to submit an asylum claim, but it does provide a ‘self departure’ option.

The option provides fields for name, date of birth, country of citizenship and country of destination. It also asks for a photo.

“It’s safer for them. Safer for our officers,” said Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Troy Edgar. “It does preserve them an opportunity to be able to come back through the process and come into the United States.”

Senior DHS and ICE officials said, in the 50 days since President Trump’s inaugurations, agents made 32,809 arrests. Of those, 14,111 were convicted criminals, those officials said. About a third, 9,980 had pending criminal charges, according to those officials.

Democrats have criticized the speed of the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement.

“Trump and Republicans want you to think all immigrants are criminals and therefore they should be deported,” said Rep. Summer Lee (D-Pa.). “Cruelty is the point. And protecting people is not the priority of this administration.”

Edgar said he does not know yet how many people have elected to self deport.