Twitter permanently suspends President Trump’s account.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Social media giant Twitter permanently suspended President Trump’s account today citing risk of violence.

This comes after violent riots at the Capitol that resulted in dozens of injuries and several deaths.

