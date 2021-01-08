Twitter permanently suspends President Trump’s account.

WLNS 6 News
by: Wells Foster
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Social media giant Twitter permanently suspended President Trump’s account today citing risk of violence.
This comes after violent riots at the Capitol that resulted in dozens of injuries and several deaths.
After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.https://t.co/CBpE1I6j8Y— Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 8, 2021
