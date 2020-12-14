Unemployment Insurance Agency calls on Congress to take action over expiring benefits

The Capitol is seen in Washington, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, as the House and Senate return to work. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency says unless Congress takes action, federal unemployment insurance programs under the CARES Act will expire on December 26, 2020.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) helped workers impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic, even those ineligible for unemployment benefits.

Liza Estlund Olson, UIA Acting Director is hopeful new state legislation will get passed this week.

“We’re hopeful that Congress will take action to protect access to critical unemployment assistance for Michigan workers whose jobs have been affected by COVID-19,” said Olson. “Allowing these programs to expire is not only harmful to Michigan workers, but it would be devastating to Michigan’s economy.”

If additional state or federal legislation is passed, updates about new or extended unemployment benefit programs will be posted on the UIA website.

The UIA state programs available for people struggling, such as the Michigan Department of Health and Humans Services’ Michigan Bridges Program. People can apply for healthcare coverage, food and cash assistance.

For more information regarding resources for job fairs, assistance, training and workshops visit michiganworks.org.