WATCH: Former Michigan governor Jennifer Granholm hits the road with national climate advisor

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy and Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm hit the road to talk about the bipartisan infrastructure plan.

And of course, they were driving an electric vehicle. During their conversation, Granholm dropped some tidbits, saying the federal government is switching all its cars to electric vehicles.

And get this, Granholm and McCarthy said 500,000 charging stations will be placed around the country.

You can watch the video in the link below: