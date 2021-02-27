WATCH: House passes Equality Act, Rep. Greene hangs anti-transgender sign outside of her office

WASHINGTON (WLNS) — On Thursday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Equality Act, which provides legal protections to the LGBTQ+ community by banning descrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

It also extends protections to cover federally funded programs, employment, housing, education, and public accommodations.

The final vote in the House was 224-206. Some House Republicans and some religious groups opposed the legislation, arguing it would infringe on religious freedom.

Rep. Dan Kildee of Michigan’s 5th District said this was an important move.

“In this country, nobody should be fired or discriminated against based on their sexual orientation or their gender identity and that is the simple fact the Equality Act intends to address,” Kildee said.

Illinois Rep. Marie Newman put up a transgender pride flag outside of her office, which is right across the hall from Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s office.

Greene has made headlines time and time again since being elected, and this story was no different.

In response, Green hung a sign outside of her office that said “There are two genders. Male and Female. Trust the science.”

“I’m sorry it’s not about their feelings,” Greene said. “We have to govern in what is right and wrong. Not about people’s feelings. This is what’s wrong with America today. The Equality Act is completely wrong.”