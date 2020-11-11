Senate Democrats and Republicans working to get more COVID-19 relief

WASHINGTON (WLNS) — While COVID-19 cases continue to surge across the country, Senate Democrats are calling on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to negotiate a bipartisan comprehensive COVID-19 relief bill.

NY Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said states need money, and Americans urgently need unemployment, rental and food assistance.

“We really need relief now and I think for Mitch McConnell, to politics with people’s lives it’s just a shame,” Senator Gillibrand said.

“We are looking for a comprehensive bill that meets the needs of America.”

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said Senate Republicans cannot pretend this pandemic is almost over.

“So, pressure is on Republicans to deliver,” Schumer said.

“Senate Majority Leader McConnell and all of my Republican Colleagues will have an opportunity to show the American people that they’re ready to get to to work.”

Democrats are pushing for a multi-trillion dollar package, but Republicans said pandemic relief needs to be targeted and less expensive.