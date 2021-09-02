Washtenaw County issues masking, isolation orders for schools

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — With transmission rates of COVID-19 on the rise, two local orders will be in effect for Washtenaw County Public Schools.

“We are grateful to our local schools and districts that have already done the work to require masks and that continue to work closely with us on isolation and quarantine measures,” says Jimena Loveluck, MSW, health officer with Washtenaw County Health Department. “Unfortunately, we are trending in the wrong direction, and it’s imperative that we use all of our tools to prevent and control COVID in educational settings and provide in-person learning as safely as possible.”

Starting Tuesday, Sept. 7, face masks will be required indoors and the other requiring quarantine.

According to Washtenaw’s website, the mask mandate will remain in effect for a minimum of 14 consecutive days. Everyone in school buildings will be required to wear a mask.

The mask order does not apply to the following individuals:

Those actively eating or drinking, swimming, or diving or who are alone in a room.

Anyone under the age of four years; however, supervised masking is recommended for children who are at least two years of age.

Anyone with developmental conditions attending school when the use of a face mask would inhibit the person’s access to education.

Vaccinated staff working with children who are hard of hearing or students with developmental conditions who benefit from facial cues.

Anyone who has a medical reason confirmed in writing from a medical doctor or doctor of osteopathic medicine currently licensed to practice medicine in the State of Michigan.

Those who have been exposed to COVID-19 will be required to quarantine, in accordance with Washtenaw County’s local order.

“We also have to watch carefully for secondary or uncontrolled spread because we know the impact of the Delta variant or subsequent variants may be very different,” said Loveluck.

The orders will remain effective until further notice.