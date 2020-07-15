Washtenaw County to do East Lansing Use of Force review

The Jackson County Prosecutor won’t review the use of force by the East Lansing Police Department.

Instead, that review will be done by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor.

Related Coverage:

The transfer of the review of force comes after concerns from the public regarding the Jackson County Prosecutor who recently cleared a police officer in another use-of-force case in Kalamazoo.

East Lansing Police Officer, Andrew Stephenson, was accused of using excessive force during two separate arrests.

One arrest occurred in December 2019 and the other occurred in February of this year.

Stephenson’s attorney said that he passed a polygraph about the December arrest.

He could be charged with assault or misconduct in office.