WATCH: A look inside Joe Biden’s redecorated Oval Office

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLNS/CBS)- Keeping in line with presidential tradition, Joe Biden has done some redecorating in the Oval Office.

As shown in the video, Biden’s Oval Office focuses on darker, cooler colors compared to former President Trump’s affection for lighter, warmer colors.

Biden also replaced a portrait of former president Andrew Jackson with a portrait of Benjamin Franklin.

Some speculate that this was done due to atrocities performed on Native Americans by the Jackson administration.

On a lighter note, Biden removed President Trump’s infamous Diet Coke button, a device that allowed him to summon a White House staffer with a Diet Coca-Cola whenever he had a craving.

