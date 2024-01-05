LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It wasn’t a good start to 2024 for Leo the dog, who took a fall from a 300-foot cliff in an Oregon state park on New Year’s Day.

The accident ended in a happy reunion, however, after the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Astoria rescued 3-year-old golden retriever Leo and successfully reunited him with his family, as shown in a video on USCG’s official “X” (formerly Twitter) page.

USCG Air Station Astoria started off 2024 with the rescue of Leo the dog that fell from a 300-ft cliff in Ecola State Park, near Cannon Beach, OR.



Happily, it was a successful rescue with Leo reunited with his owners!#USCG #CoastGuard #dogrescue #helicopter #dog #rescue pic.twitter.com/jWGQanqttd — U.S. Coast Guard (@USCG) January 4, 2024

The rescue mission at Ecola State Park, near Cannon Beach, Oregon, involved a helicopter lowering a rescue swimmer into the Pacific Ocean, CBS News reported. The rescue swimmer reached the shore and helped put Leo in a hoisting basket, which lifted the swimmer and Leo back into the helicopter.

After they arrived back atop the cliff, the rescue swimmer carried Leo back to his family, who gave the rescuer a hug. Back in the helicopter, the pilots cheered: “Hugs all around. Love it.”

Leo’s owners have said he’s doing well overall, CBS News reported. He’s had a pneumothorax that makes it hard to breathe, a broken tooth and jaw, bruises and lacerations. He is expected to recover.

In June 2023, CBS News reported another dog rescue, involving a German Shepherd who had fallen from the 300-foot cliff at Ecola State Park.