NEW YORK, New York (WLNS/CBS) – A COVID-19 test kit vending machine has been set up in New York City.

It’s one of the first such device in the country, as another test vending machine exists on the campus of University of California, San Diego.

The company Wellness 4 Humanity unveiled the vending machine on Tuesday.

Tests can be purchased contactlessly.

