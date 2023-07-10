EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Curtis Hertel Jr., former Democratic state Senator and director of legislative affairs for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, announced his candidacy for Congress at a Monday press conference.

Hertel served as a state senator from 2015 to 2022 in Michigan’s 23rd District. Following his term, he joined Gov. Whitmer’s staff as director of legislative affairs.

He will run for U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin’s seat in Congress, as Slotkin will be running for the Senate position left vacant by Sen. Debbie Stabenow’s retirement.