LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A hit-and-run suspect in Livingston County ran away from the scene on foot Tuesday, but didn’t get too far–thanks to the timely deployment of a drone.

Livingston County deputies responded to Kensington Road, near Stobart Road, in Brighton Township for a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at around 2:30 p.m. While they were on their way, multiple people called to report the driver who had caused the accident had run away on foot into the woods.

As soon as the deputies arrived, they deployed the police drone and quickly found the suspect hiding behind a trailer, near someone’s home. While they were calling on backup resources, they saw that a car had pulled into the driveway and picked up the suspect.

When the car carrying the suspect pulled onto Kensington Road, the deputies pulled over the car and took the suspect into custody. They also found out the driver of the car was just an Uber driver, and had no prior knowledge of the hit-and-run incident.

Deputies lodged the 35-year-old Canton resident at Livingston County Jail for Operating While Intoxicated, driving with a suspended license and failing to stop and identify at the scene of a crash.