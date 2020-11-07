WATCH: Fight breaks out between protesters at the Capitol

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– The Capitol lawn quickly filled up with protesters Saturday afternoon, following the announcement that Joe Biden was elected President of the United States.

A ‘Stop the Steal’ protest, which was planned at state Capitol buildings across the country, brought hundreds of Trump supporters to downtown Lansing, where they were also met by a number of counter protesters.

During the rally, a fight broke out between protesters, over one group’s refusal to let the other use the porta pottys.

ADVISORY: The video above shows raw, unedited footage of the fight that broke out and may contain obscene and graphic language and/or visuals.

