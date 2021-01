Saying, “The Biden’s are a National Guard family,” first lady Jill Biden greets members of the National Guard with chocolate chip cookies, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLNS/CBS) – The First Lady Dr. Jill Biden thanked members of the national guard with fresh baked cookies.

While Dr. Biden admitted she didn’t bake the cookies herself, she did say she wanted to make sure everyone got one.

“I just wanted to come today to say thank you to all for keeping me and my family safe. I know that you left your home states. The Bidens are a national guard family,” she said.

