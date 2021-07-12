WATCH: Fuel tanker crashes, explodes on northbound I-75 near Troy

TROY, Mich. (WLNS) – A fuel tanker truck crashed and exploded on I-75 near Big Beaver Rd in Troy, the Troy Police said in a Facebook post.

The event happened at 1:15 p.m on Monday and no injuries were reported, as the truck driver, a 46-year-old man, was able to crawl away to safety. He was taken to Detroit Medical Center with minor injuries.

14,000 gallons of fuel were onboard the tanker at the time of the explosion.

Crews battled the fire for several hours and the road remains closed.

