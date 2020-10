LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Doug Emhoff, husband of democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris, made three campaign stops in Michigan on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.

In Lansing, he took part in a voter mobilization event with Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Senator Debbie Stabenow.

6 News Reporter Brittany Flowers spoke one-on-one with Emhoff following the event. The full interview can be viewed in the video above.