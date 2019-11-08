WATCH: Grand Valley State basketball player finds out he is accepted into nursing school

A Grand Valley State University Basketball player was surprised with good news this week.

Head coach Ric Wesley delivered the news during a team meeting.

Wesley gathered the team in a circle to discuss goals. He told his own personal story of how he aspired to be a college basketball coach and asked the team players what their career goals were.

When Coach Wesley asked senior forward, Ben Lubitz, Lubitz replied, “a R.N.” (registered nurse).

His coach replied, “Ben, you got into nursing school,” and the team broke out into celebration, rallying around Lubitz.

This is what it’s all about. @gvsubasketball Ben Lubitz has been trying for years to get into the @GVSU nursing program. Late last week, his coach got to deliver the news of his life. Just watch the reaction and celebration 🤗 @NCAADII @NCAA @espn pic.twitter.com/BypbRhOm4q — GVSU Lakers (@gvsulakers) November 5, 2019

The GVSU team posted to Twitter Monday to celebrate Lubitz’ acceptance to The Kirkhof College of Nursing at Grand Valley State.