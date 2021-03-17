WATCH: Jackson mayor delivers State of the City Address

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Jackson’s annual State of the City address looked a little different this year as Mayor Derek Dobies delivered a pre-recorded speech from his 14th-floor office in city hall.

Normally, Jackson State of the City addresses are conducted from various locations around Jackson, but this year Mayor Dobies wanted to deliver his remarks in a COVID-safe fashion.

In the first half of the speech, Dobies looked back on Jackson’s collaborative response to the pandemic and what the city government accomplished during the crisis, such as turning old fire stations into vaccine clinics for first responders, promoting diversity and racial equality in the police force and working with Consumers Energy to deliver food to needy families.

“One thing this pandemic reassured in me is that this City, our people, have true grit,” said the Mayor. “We can weather any storm. We can take shoulder an international pandemic in stride. We can adapt. We evolve. We persist.”

The second half of Dobies speech focused on initiatives he plans to bring to the City Council this year, such as promoting urban farming, codifying a neighborhood association, securing lead-free and safe drinking water, combating poverty through a “living wage ordinance” and combating homelessness.



“We can do all of this, with your support. We take this work incredibly seriously. As serious as we take the public health and health of this City. And with your strength and resolve, we will get through this pandemic together,” Mayor Dobies said in the address.

“We will continue to rebuild our city, to make ourselves economically competitive, and show the rest of Michigan that Jackson truly is a great place to live, to work and to play.”

Jackson residents can watch the full address in the video above.



