WATCH: Lansing mayoral candidates participate NAACP forum

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Civil rights group The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) held a forum on Tuesday where candidates for Lansing mayor answered questions regarding race-based policies and actions.

“This upcoming Mayoral election is critical because the people have many concerns about the direction of Lansing. It’s important that we give residents an arena to gather information about the candidates to help them make an informed decision,” said Carlton Evans, chair of the Lansing NAACP Political Action Committee.

In attendance were Lansing Mayor Andy Schor and candidates Kathie Dunbar, Melissa Huber, Farban Shekh-Omar and Patricia Spitzley

Questions ranged from what their plans were to improve the lives of Lansing citizens, who the candidates admired, and their stances on slavery reparations.

