Watch live: George Floyd memorial service held in North Carolina

CORRECTS TO MEMORIAL SERVICE, NOT FUNERAL – George Floyd’s casket carried to a hearse after a memorial service for Floyd at North Central University, Thursday, June 4, 2020, in Minneapolis. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

A private memorial service for George Floyd is being held Saturday afternoon in North Carolina, where he was born. Mourners lined up to pay their respects and attend a public viewing ahead of the service.

Hoke County Sheriff Hubert Peterkin said in a Facebook post the memorial “is about the life that Mr. George Floyd lived and this is a time to embrace the family with expressions of love and kindness.”

WATCH HERE: https://cbsn.ws/30ckqg1

How to watch the George Floyd memorial service today

What: Memorial service for George Floyd in Raeford, North Carolina

Memorial service for George Floyd in Raeford, North Carolina Date: Saturday, June 6, 2020

Saturday, June 6, 2020 Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Location: Cape Fear Conference B Headquarters – 10225 Fayetteville Road, Raeford, North Carolina

Cape Fear Conference B Headquarters – 10225 Fayetteville Road, Raeford, North Carolina Online stream: Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device Follow: Live updates on CBSNews.com

Floyd died in police custody on Memorial Day after now-former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for several minutes. Floyd pleaded for mercy, telling the officers he couldn’t breathe.

The first service for Floyd was held on Thursday in Minneapolis. Family, friends and public officials gathered to honor him.