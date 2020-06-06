Watch live: George Floyd memorial service held in North Carolina

A private memorial service for George Floyd is being held Saturday afternoon in North Carolina, where he was born. Mourners lined up to pay their respects and attend a public viewing ahead of the service.
Hoke County Sheriff Hubert Peterkin said in a Facebook post the memorial “is about the life that Mr. George Floyd lived and this is a time to embrace the family with expressions of love and kindness.”
How to watch the George Floyd memorial service today
- What: Memorial service for George Floyd in Raeford, North Carolina
- Date: Saturday, June 6, 2020
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: Cape Fear Conference B Headquarters – 10225 Fayetteville Road, Raeford, North Carolina
Floyd died in police custody on Memorial Day after now-former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for several minutes. Floyd pleaded for mercy, telling the officers he couldn’t breathe.
The first service for Floyd was held on Thursday in Minneapolis. Family, friends and public officials gathered to honor him.