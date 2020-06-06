WATCH LIVE: Man is walking from Alabama to Minneapolis for George Floyd

Huntsville, Alabama (WLNS) — An Alabama man is walking 975 miles from Alabama to Minneapolis, Minnesota in silent protest of George Floyd’s death by Minneapolis Police.

Terry Willis is a father and a business owner, according to our sister station in Huntsville, WHNT-19 News.

On June 1, Willis wrote on his Facebook:

As a black father who raising a black son, I feel like am obligated to do my part in making a change and better future for my son. I see what’s going on and I understand why my people are mad. I’m not here to judge anyone, I say do what you have to do to make sure your voice is heard. In 1965 MLK marched to Selma for us to have the right to vote.

According to the map, it will take Willis about 16 days to reach Minneapolis. Today, June 6, is his fifth day walking.

