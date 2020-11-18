WATCH LIVE: President-Elect Joe Biden holds virtual townhall with frontline workers

President-elect Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, speaks about economic recovery at The Queen theater, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (WLNS)– President-Elect Joe Biden is holding a virtual town hall to discuss COVID-19 with frontline workers.

The event is the latest action taken by the soon to be American president post election victory.

Biden and his transition team maintain their top priority is COVID-19, and are working with experts across the country to help fight the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases continue to surge across the county, leading to new restrictions enacted by state governments, including rules that went effect here in Michigan today.