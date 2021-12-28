Michigan officials react to new congressional maps

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Throughout the day, Michigan officials and lawmakers have released statements on the new congressional district maps.

6 News has compiled a list of statements below. This list will be updated as more statements and reactions are released.

“Now that Michigan’s first citizen-led, independent redistricting process has officially concluded, I have decided that I will be seeking re-election to Congress in Michigan’s 7th congressional district. While we may see additional litigation in the coming months, the commission has taken their final vote, and I’m ready to hit the ground running in the new 7th district. “This new district contains nearly two-thirds of the population that I currently represent, my current congressional headquarters, and my campaign offices from 2018 and 2020. After three years of representing this area of mid-Michigan in Congress, I understand the mandate that families here expect me to prioritize: making daily life more affordable by lowering the cost of prescription drugs and child care; rebuilding Michigan’s manufacturing capacity by creating good-paying American jobs that cannot be outsourced; and not letting China eat our lunch. I look forward to making this case to voters in each and every community in Michigan’s new 7th district. “On the flip side, it is incredibly hard to think about leaving the portions of northern Oakland County that I currently represent. Not only is my family farm there, but so many friends, family and volunteers who helped me flip this seat in 2018. To my northern Oakland County friends: I am your representative and your voice in Congress until January 2023, and you will remain my priority. Even as I move to run in the newly shaped district, I will never be far. “Serving the people of mid-Michigan has been the honor of my life, and I am committed to continuing to deliver independent, common-sense results that make life better for our communities, families, and workers.” Representative Elissa Slotkin MI-08

MIGOP Communications director Gustavo Potela.

This is far from over. https://t.co/0jnk5wf2LX — Gustavo Portela (@gusportela) December 28, 2021

“We are evaluating all options to take steps necessary to defend the voices silenced by this commission,” saId Portela in a press release.

“Now that we have final mapping configurations, I am excited to announce that I will continue representing my home, Oakland County and will be filing to run for re-election in the new Michigan’s 11th.

Now that we have final mapping configurations, I am excited to announce that I will continue representing my home, Oakland County and will be filing to run for re-election in the new Michigan's 11th. — Haley Stevens (@HaleyLive) December 28, 2021