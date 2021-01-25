WATCH: Louisiana man steals marked police unit, leads pursuit before apprehension

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) A 48-year-old New Iberia man is under arrest after allegedly stealing an Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office police unit that was positioned outside a home where detectives had been called for a disturbance.

According to Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Katherine Breaux, it happened on Old La. Highway 25 around 2 p.m. Monday.

Breaux said when deputies attempted to detain the suspect, he gained control of the marked vehicle and fled the area.

48-year-old Steve Duhon of New Iberia fled down Hwy. 14 to Hwy. 90 through St. Martin Parish and into Lafayette Parish with IPSO deputies in pursuit, Breaux said.

With assistance from Lafayette Police Department, Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police, Duhon was stopped at the intersection of Hwy 90 and Tower Dr. in Lafayette Parish and apprehended by IPSO K-9 unit and placed under arrest.

He was transferred to Lafayette General Medical Center for treatment and on release will be booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on charges of aggravated flight and unauthorized use of a vehicle, Breaux said/

He will then be transported to the Iberia Parish Jail, she said.