LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A feisty steer got loose in Livingston County but was quickly wrangled thanks to the cowboy-style handiwork of a local man.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office said a loose steer escaped from its enclosure earlier this week and was spotted crashing through multiple fences.

Luckily, Joe Heaman, known as “Roper Joe,” came along with his horse, Tilly, to wrangle the stray steer.

Heaman was able to successfully corral the steer and safely guide it into a trailer.

You can see how Heaman roped the steer in the video player above.