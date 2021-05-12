WATCH: Meridian Township police investigating car theft at multiple apartments

HASLETT, Mich. (WLNS)- Meridian Township Police Department are actively investigating dozens of car break-ins at Arrow Tree Apartments, Nemoke Trail Apartments, and Ridgeway Apartments.

Police released a video to help identify the suspects.

Kirby Krogstad who lives at Nemoke Trail Apartments says he is upset after someone rummaged through his car.

“The center console was open, the cubby hole was open stuff has been tossed around that was most of the evidence that we had,” says Krogstad.

Meridian Township Police say it could be the same suspects hitting all three complexes, but they are closely monitoring those areas.

“We do have extra patrols in the area of these parking lots overnight, especially that’s generally when these crimes occur, so we have our officers driving through the parking lots sitting in the parking lots sometimes and we also have at times officers in plain clothes in the parking lots as well so you may not even know that we are there,” says Captain Rick Grillo.

The Meridian Township Police is asking anyone who has information regarding the cars being broken into to contact Lt. Bart Crane at 517-853-4800 or submit a tip anonymously using their Facebook page.