LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith, whom was officially announced Saturday as Michigan State University’s 26th head football coach, landed in Lansing Sunday afternoon at 3:15.

WLNS captured the moment Smith and his family stepped off the private jet at Capital Region International Airport, on one of Lansing’s first snowy days of the season.

Smith and his family arrived along with some of the coaching staff from Oregon State University.

MSU cheerleaders, MSU mascot “Sparty” and MSU Athletic Director Alan Haller were there to greet him.

The university will introduce Smith as the new head football coach in a news conference early this week, according to a news release Saturday.