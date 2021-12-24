WATCH: Napoleon Township Police make traffic stops to give back

NAPOLEON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — End of year traffic stops are looking a bit different this year for the Napoleon Township Police Department.

The department took to Facebook to announce that instead of giving out tickets during traffic stops, they department handed out $100 bills.

The money comes from an anonymous “community benefactor” who donated the money, saying that police should give the funds out to drivers rather than a ticket.

“We are incredibly humbled by this donation & the heart of gold behind it,” the post said. “The department has been excited for today, knowing they would have the opportunity to bring lots of smiles to unsuspecting community members in an otherwise bummer of a situation.”

Police went onto thank the Napoleon community in the post, wishing the township a safe and healthy holiday.