WATCH: Officer stops drunk driver spinning on westbound Davison

A drunk driver almost struck a patrol car this weekend while driving westbound Davison.

Watch the dash cam footage taken from the Michigan State Police of Metro Detroit below.

The driver was recklessly driving at approximately 3 a.m. Saturday when troopers were blocking two lanes of westbound Davison traffic so that the other troopers could handle the crash.

MSP reports the officer was able to stop the vehicle before she struck the troopers that that were handling the crash ahead of them. The 37 year old female driver from Detroit was arrested for OWI High BAC. (.27) She was lodged at the Detroit Detention Center.