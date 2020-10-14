Watch out for Deer! Peak Season is here

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A new report from State Farm finds Michigan ranks second in the country for vehicle collisions with animals with an estimated 133,000 crashes over the past year.

The report shows 1 in 54 Michigan drivers had a run-in with an animal on the road. More than 70% of those collisions involving deer, and we’re heading into the peak time for those crashes.

October is the second-highest month for animal collisions. November is the top month, and December comes in at number three.

Officials say the worst times for deer accidents are dawn and dusk.

