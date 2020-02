It's Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians. Today's topic: Teaching children how to be their own self-advocate.

This Friday is Valentine's Day -- a time set-aside to show others love and appreciation, but it may also be a perfect time to help parents make sure their kids love themselves enough to speak up and be their own self-advocate. Child development experts with Michigan State University say, in order to truly prepare children on how to deal with every day dilemmas, they must learn skills for self-advocacy. Early childhood development expert Kendra Moyses says, it's an important quality parents should start laying the groundwork for early on in their kids' life.