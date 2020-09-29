WATCH: Re-Run of 1997 Michigan VS. Ohio State football game

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Tune in this weekend to WLNS-TV to re-watch the epic 1997 showdown between the undefeated number one ranked Michigan wolverines, and the number four ranked Ohio State Buckeyes.

That game will air this Saturday, October 3rd, at Noon.

The match-up features Wolverine greats like Brian Griese, Tom Brady, Charles Woodson, Chris Howard and Anthony Thomas.

While the Buckeyes were home to Quaterback Joe Germaine, Pepe Pearson, Michael Wiley, Matt Keller, and David Boston.

The Wolverines would go on to Pasadena, California where they defeated Washington State in the highly sought after Rose Bowl.

Be sure to tune in next Saturday October 10th, for a re-run of the 2001 Michigan VS. Michigan State Game.