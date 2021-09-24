WATCH: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene gets into screaming match with MI Rep. Debbie Dingell on Capitol steps

WASHINGTON DC (WLNS) – Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA-14), Betty McCollum (MN-04) and Debbie Dingell (MI-12) got into a screaming match on the steps of the U.S. Capitol on Friday.

During a Democrat-held “Build Back Better for Women” photo-op, Greene began accosting participants, saying that they should “all be ashamed” over their stance on abortion.

The match began after the House passed the Women’s Health Protection Act, a bill that will codify Roe v. Wade into law, protecting abortion rights. However, the bill is unlikely to receive the 60 votes needed to pass the senate.

Dingell fired back at Greene, saying that she should “practice what she was taught in church” regarding respecting one’s neighbor.

“Taught in church? Are you kidding me? Try being a Christian and supporting life!” shouted Green.

“You should try being a Christian and try treating your colleagues decently,” replied Dingell.

The exchange was caught on camera by Bryan Metzger, a political reporter for Business Insider.

