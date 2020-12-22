WATCH: Santa gets COVID-19 test in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Before he deliver presents across the country, Santa made a stop in Lansing Tuesday morning, to get a COVID-19 test to make sure he’s good to go for Christmas.

The man in red is getting the test, in hopes of urging all boys an girls young and old, to wear face masks, maintain social distancing, and to keep their guard up during the holidays.

Santa tells 6 News “There is no disease that can stop the spirit of Christmas” and he’s “Very grateful” to all the frontline workers who continue to fight the disease each and every day.