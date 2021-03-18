WATCH: The internet reacts to Tom Izzo getting in the face of Gabe Brown

WEST LAFAYETTE, IND. (WLNS) — Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo had a heated interaction with forward Gabe Brown.

In the closing seconds of the half, Brown evidently missed an assignment and UCLA hit a jump-shot.

Izzo wasn’t happy and tried to slow down Brown before they headed to the locker room and Brown seemed to think it wasn’t his assignment.

