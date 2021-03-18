WATCH: The internet reacts to Tom Izzo getting in the face of Gabe Brown

WEST LAFAYETTE, IND. (WLNS) — Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo had a heated interaction with forward Gabe Brown.
In the closing seconds of the half, Brown evidently missed an assignment and UCLA hit a jump-shot.
Izzo wasn’t happy and tried to slow down Brown before they headed to the locker room and Brown seemed to think it wasn’t his assignment.
Here are some of the top reactions:
Tom Izzo and Gabe Brown get into it 👀 pic.twitter.com/kWncCN2Pkx— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 19, 2021
Typical Michigan State exchange… move on RELAX!— Draymond Green (@Money23Green) March 19, 2021
Don't be the writer who makes that Izzo-Gabe Brown exchange more than it was. The Aaron Henry editorials didn't age well.— Graham Couch (@Graham_Couch) March 19, 2021
Especially don't do it for cheap clicks without doing any research on their relationship or how often Brown has gotten lost on similar defensive plays.
I love how folks saying all Izzo did was yell. He grabbed the dude. You can't be snatching guys. Period.— VinceEllis (@AlabamaScribe56) March 19, 2021
The March tradition continues with Izzo! pic.twitter.com/9N0N8BjMI6— Al Toby (@AlTobyYahoo) March 19, 2021
Haters, gone say that ain’t a good look wit Izz and Gabe Brown. Ima tell you, that’s WINNING basketball!!— Delvon Roe (@DelvonRoe10) March 19, 2021
Get in each other face , it might not look pretty but it shows you give a damn! #TheSpartanWay 🤷🏾♂️