Watch The MDA Telethon tonight at 8PM

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– The Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) in partnership with Kevin Hart will be hosting its annual telethon to raise money for kids with neuromuscular disease this Saturday, October 24th.

The MDA has been in operation since 1950, spearheadeding efforts to transform the lives of people with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases.

They raise money for groundbreaking research, promising treatments and provide families with the highest quality care from the best doctors in the country.

This week 6 News Anchor Sheri Jones spoke with Mo Gerhardt who’s living with Muscular Dystrophy, as well as Dr. Amir Sachdev a Neurologist from Michigan State University about how the telethon gives them hope.

You can watch that story in the video below:

You can learn more about the organization here. Those looking to donate to The Telethon can do so here.