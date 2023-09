LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) —A road in Howell had to be shut down earlier today by first responders after reports of an electrical hazard.

Video released by the Howell Area Fire Department shows the lines over the road sparking and surges traveling over the street.

This happened on North Burkhart Road between Marketplace Drive and Chestnut Crossing.

The fire department says the problem has been addressed, and the roads are now back open.