WATCH THIS: Woman crashes into a utility pole and store, walks away

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) It’s a shocking video. A woman can be seen crashing into a utility pole and sign before slamming into a Party Store. She then climbs out of the car window and walks away.

It happened on Saturday around 5:00 am on Cedar St and E. Holmes Rd in Lansing.

Capital Party Store’s surveillance camera’s captured the footage.

Police have identified the 45-year-old woman but no arrest has been made.

This is an ongoing hit and run investigation.

Kiara Hay spoke with an employee at Capital Party Store and she will have much more on this case on 6 News.